Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely In The Hilly Areas

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in the hilly areas of the rest of the provinces including Koshi Province and in a few places in the rest of the territory. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, some places in Madhesh Province including Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, and at a few places in the rest of the country.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi and Gandaki provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the entire country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean sea level in the west and slightly north of the mean sea level in the east.