Zelenskyy moves to restart talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed his newly appointed top security official to help accelerate direct talks with Russia. The negotiations have stalled since a round of discussions last month in Turkey.

In a social media post on Friday, Zelenskyy said the peace process needs "more momentum." He also said he asked the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, to "intensify the negotiation track." Umerov led Ukraine's delegation in the previous discussions in his former role as defense minister.

Zelenskyy also appears to be working to strengthen ties with the United States. In an interview with the New York Post published on Thursday, he said the two sides are considering what he calls a "mega deal."

He said it would involve the US purchasing battle-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Ukraine acquiring American weapons.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, made a weeklong visit to the country. On Wednesday, he inspected drones produced by Ukraine.

He described them as an "incredible innovation" suited to the new age of warfare. He suggested that the technology could be integrated into the US defense industry.