IME Pay and Khalti begin a new journey as Khalti by IME: Chairman Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of IME Group and President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) said that today. With 12.7 million users and over Rs. 540 million in capital, this is Nepal’s largest digital wallet.

“Not just a merger—this is a union of trust, innovation & possibility,” said Dhakal addressing a function organised to announce merger of IME Pay and Khalti Wallet on 17 July at Hotel Yak and Yeti. Amid a grand function, Khalti by IME started integrated services.

IME Pay and Khalti Wallet have officially merged and, starting today (Shrawan 1), have begun operating under a unified brand name — ‘Khalti by IME’. With this integration into a single app, the combined user base of 12.7 million customers is now connected under one platform. The new company formed from this merger — IME Khalti Limited — has a paid-up capital exceeding NPR 540 million. In terms of both users and capital, Khalti by IME has now become the largest digital wallet in Nepal. This merger is expected to bring a new dimension to Nepal’s digital economy.

Before the merger, both wallets had been providing various digital payment services for nearly a decade.

Known as the only wallet that provided interest on balance, IME Pay was popular for services like remittance and inDrive payments. Meanwhile, Khalti was favored by the youth for features like movie bookings, event ticketing, and other innovative offerings.

Now, after merging, both wallets will deliver their best services in an even more refined, convenient, simple, and secure manner.

Former IME Pay users now have the option to migrate to the Khalti by IME app. Through this process, the balance, interest, reward points, and all user data from the IME Pay wallet will be transferred to the new app. Khalti users, on the other hand, can simply update their app to enjoy the new experience.

IME Pay was operated under the IME Group, while Khalti was initially founded by four co-founders and later attracted investments from corporate entities like WorldLink and Triveni Group.

Krishna Prasad Sharma, Chairman of IME Digital Solutions, expressed confidence that IME Khalti Limited, formed through the merger of IME Pay and Khalti, will take the potential of Digital Nepal to new heights.

Khalti’s Chairman Manoj Kumar Agrawal stated that this merger is a historic step toward the long-term prosperity of Nepal’s digital financial sector, and that IME Khalti Limited will usher in a new era of financial inclusion across the country.

Binay Khadka, CEO of IME Khalti Limited, shared that the company has further plans to expand digital access, promote digital literacy, and enhance inclusion.

Both companies are hosting a special event today to officially announce the merger.

IME Pay had previously won the Digital Services ICT Award 2024, HRM Award for Corporate Excellence in the FinTech Category 2023, and the Excellence in Fintech Partnership Award at the Visa Leadership Conclave Nepal 2023.

Similarly, Khalti had received recognition at the WITSA Global Innovation & Tech Excellence Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and was acknowledged as the top digital payment service provider by NCHL for two consecutive years. It also received commendation from Nepal Rastra Bank for its significant contribution to digital transactions in the country.