IPPAN Hydropower Companeis To Be In High Alert over flood threat

The Independent Power Producers Association, Nepal (IPPAN) has urged all hydropower projects to remain on high alert for the next three days. The call was made in view of the forecast by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology of heavy rainfall across the country on July 19, 20 and 21.

Following an agreement between IPPAN and the Department to exchange flood early warning information, the Department has been continuously sharing information with IPPAN for preparedness. “The department has predicted heavy rainfall in eastern Nepal from the evening of July 19 to the morning of July 21”, says a statement issued by IPPAN here today.

Koshi, Tamor, Arun, Tamakoshi, Dudhkoshi, Kankai in eastern Nepal are likely to see significant rise in water level, with the Koshi River possibility reaching or exceeding the danger level. The weather system, which will be active from eastern Nepal, will move towards western Nepal. The Bagmati River floods in likely to affect the Kathmandu Valley and lower coastal areas, and the Mahakali River and its coastal areas are likely to flood by the afternoon of July 21, the statement said.

The districts of Baglung, Myagdi, Parbat, Syangja, Palpa, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi and other areas in central Nepal will be affected along Narayani watershed. In addition, there is a possibility of moderate impact on the Rapti and Babai regions in the west.

The IPPAN has urged all hydropower projects under-construction and in operation across the country, including those affiliated with IPPAN, to take precautionary measures to minimize potential human and material losses from disasters, taking into account the weather-related warnings.

Recalling the incident in which the flood in the Bhotekoshi River on July 8 caused major damage to more than half a dozen hydropower projects under-construction and operational in Rasuwa and Nuwakot, and other past incidents, the IPPAN has urged for caution to avoid such incidents in the future.