Japan votes in Upper House election

July 20, 2025, 8:03 a.m.

People across Japan are having their say in an election for the Upper House. All eyes are on whether the ruling coalition can keep their majority, after losing its grip on the Lower House last year.

Voting began at 7 a.m. Sunday and polling places are open until 8 p.m., except for areas such as remote islands. There are more than 44,000 polling stations nationwide.

Over 21 million people voted early. That's more than 20 percent of total registered voters, and 5 million more than three years ago.

The Diet's upper chamber has 248 seats, with half up for grabs every three years.

This year, 125 are contested, including one vacancy -- a now-former lawmaker who was elected in 2022.

More than 500 candidates are vying for a seat in electoral districts, or by proportional representation.

The rising cost of living is front and center. Other big issues include social security, the population decline and foreign policy issues.

The stakes are especially high for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and junior coalition partner Komeito. They lost their majority in the Lower House last year. This time, they need to secure a combined 50 seats to retain an overall majority in the Upper House.

Agencies

