Since assuming the role of Energy Minister, Deepak Khadka has consistently supported industrialists who are required to pay fees for using dedicated feeders and trunk lines.

He played a significant part in the removal of then-NEA Managing Director Kulman Ghising, aiming to hinder the recovery of over NPR 8 billion in outstanding electricity dues. However, he has yet to present a concrete plan to the NEA board for the collection of these dues.

Following Ghising's removal, mismanagement at the NEA has resulted in disruptions in electricity supply. Despite consumer complaints about power outages, Minister Khadka dismissed them as unfounded rumors, causing further confusion instead of addressing the underlying issues.

In the fiscal year 2081/82 (2024/25), 22 projects with a total capacity of 434.12 megawatts commenced commercial electricity generation. Data from the Department of Electricity Development and NEA shows that 18 hydropower plants contributed approximately 400 MW, while four solar projects generated around 35 MW. Although the target was to add 900 MW, only about half of that goal was achieved.

Since assuming office, Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Minister Deepak Khadka has been at odds with the NEA. He was involved in a prolonged personal conflict with then-Executive Director Ghising, leading to his removal through Cabinet action. Subsequently, there have been issues with power supply stability, and the minister has faced criticism for frequent power outages. Moreover, there has been little effort to collect the outstanding NPR 8+ billion electricity dues.

Following Minister Khadka's appointment, the government set a goal to add 900 MW to the national grid, increasing the total installed capacity to 4,500 MW. However, only 48% of this target has been achieved. Including the 196 MW currently undergoing testing, approximately 630.12 MW has been added, representing around 70% of the target.

Despite not meeting the full target, Minister Khadka expressed contentment with the progress made. He stated, "The energy sector had a productive year in the past fiscal year. Achieving an installed capacity of nearly 3,900 MW is a positive development."

The ministry reported the construction of 300 circuit kilometers of transmission lines in the previous year. Additionally, substations with a combined capacity of 700 MVA were constructed. Per capita electricity consumption increased to 470 units, up from an average of 400 units in the previous fiscal year (2080/81).

These are the energy projects added last fiscal year:

Rasuwa Gadhi – 111 MW

Dudhkunda Khola – 12 MW

Nilgiri Khola – 38 MW

Upper Riche Khola – 2 MW

Seti River – 25 MW

Sanjen – 42.5 MW

Super Kabeli ‘A’ – 13.5 MW

Lankhuwa Khola – 5 MW

Sanjen Khola – 78 MW

Bhimkhola Small – 4.96 MW

Super Kabeli Khola – 12 MW

Super Hewa Khola – 6 MW

Upper Lohore Khola – 4 MW

Karuwa Seti – 32 MW

Jogmai Cascade – 5.2 MW

Rele Khola – 6 MW

Jira Bhawani Sedhwa – 7.7 MW

DDB Solar – 2.3 MW

Dharmanagar Solar (1) – 10 MW

Dharmanagar Solar (2) – 15 MW

Selang Khola – 0.99 MW

Idi Khola – 0.975 MW

With report from Nayapatrika Daily