Politics Beyond Power: Serve the People Now

A new wave of political rhetoric is emerging in Nepal, centered on a so-called “2084 BS (2027/28 AD) mission”, an early attempt by some political parties to build momentum for the next general election. But this is not what the country needs right now. The people are not interested in the long game of power politics. They are concerned with their daily lives, their children’s future, their livelihoods, and their dignity.

Let’s be clear that in a democracy, elections are essential. But democracy does not begin and end with elections. It is the work that happens between elections that defines whether a political system is truly serving its people. In Nepal, that work remains deeply lacking.

People don’t care who becomes President, Prime Minister, or Minister. They care about is simple, human and urgent - the price of food, the state of their children’s education, access to healthcare, and whether they can find decent jobs without leaving the country. They care about their homes and roads that don’t wash away every monsoon, about clean drinking water, justice that doesn’t require connections, and a government that listens and delivers without corruption.

Increasingly, people would also like to see new faces in politics, not the same tired leaders making the same old promises. The political class must understand that public patience is thinning. People are not asking for the impossible. They are asking for a politics that works, that understands daily struggles and responds with dignity and results.

Yet, political leaders continue to obsess over power dynamics and alliances, over who will lead in 2084 BS. It is a self-serving distraction from the urgent responsibilities at hand. Elections are not a license to rule. They are a temporary mandate to serve. If that mandate is not respected, it will eventually be revoked not just at the ballot box, but in the erosion of public trust.

Nepal is in a fragile moment. The economy is sluggish, youth unemployment is soaring, federalism remains under-implemented, and local governments are often under-resourced and under-performing. The climate crisis is accelerating. And the credibility of politics itself is wearing thin.

In this context, talk of a “2084 BS mission” rings hollow, even offensive. It shows that many political elites remain disconnected from the concerns of ordinary people. Instead of planning their next campaign, they should be implementing their current commitments. Governance is not about preparing for the next election, but about delivering results now.

It is time to reframe political purpose in Nepal. Instead of focusing on who gets what post, parties should focus on what gets done. That means investing in agriculture and food security, expanding access to quality education, creating dignified employment at home, improving healthcare, and ensuring basic services reach every household. It means cleaning up procurement systems, enforcing the rule of law, and restoring a sense of fairness in public life.

Democracy is not a theatrical performance played out every five years. It is a daily contract between the state and its citizens. If that contract is broken through inaction, arrogance, or incompetence, elections become meaningless rituals.

Nepal doesn’t need a new slogan. It needs new seriousness. The real mission should be to govern well and govern today.

Dr. Prabin Manandhar is an international development expert with experience across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He is the Country Director of Helvetas Myanmar, former Chair of the Association of International NGOs (AIN) Nepal, and former Convenor of ACT Alliance in Nepal and Iraq. He also teaches at Kathmandu University. The opinions expressed are his own. Contact: prabin.manandhar11@gmail.com