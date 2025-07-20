Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Many Places of The Hilly Areas

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Many Places of The Hilly Areas

July 20, 2025, 7:57 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at some places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will remain generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at a few places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at some places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Third NDC Outlines Nepal’s Climate Chang Priorities: Dr. MAHESHWAR DHAKAL
Jul 20, 2025
IME Pay and Khalti begin a new journey as Khalti by IME: Chairman Dhakal
Jul 20, 2025
‘Ravan Park’ Built on the Hilltop of Beni
Jul 20, 2025
IPPAN Hydropower Companeis To Be In High Alert over flood threat
Jul 20, 2025
REEEP-GREEN PROJECT : Driving Legislative Change for a Greener Future
Jul 19, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Across The Country Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places Of Bagmati, Sudurpaschim, Karnali And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Light To Moderate Rain At Many Places of Koshi, Madhesh, Lumbini And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country heavy rain in one or two places in Koshi,Gandaki, Lumbini, and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Possiblity of Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbni And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

RASUWAGADHI FLOOD: GLOF Devastation By Keshab Poudel Jul 20, 2025
Nepal’s Third NDC Outlines Nepal’s Climate Chang Priorities: Dr. MAHESHWAR DHAKAL By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2025
Politics Beyond Power: Serve the People Now By Dr.Prabin Manandhar Jul 20, 2025
IME Pay and Khalti begin a new journey as Khalti by IME: Chairman Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2025
‘Ravan Park’ Built on the Hilltop of Beni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2025
IPPAN Hydropower Companeis To Be In High Alert over flood threat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75