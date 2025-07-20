Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Many Places of The Hilly Areas

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at some places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will remain generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the remaining provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at a few places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at some places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location.