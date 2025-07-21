Former President Bhandari and PM Oli Hold A Meeting

Former President Bhandari and PM Oli Hold A Meeting

July 21, 2025, 8:32 a.m.

A meeting between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former President Bidya Devi Bhandari was held today.

The meeting took place at the UML Headquarters, Chyasal, according to Rajendra Gautam, Chief of the Publicity and Publication Department of CPN-UML.

RSS reports that, After former President Bhandari announced her return to party politics, the recently held Secretariat and Politburo meetings of the party had discussed this issue. Discussion is being held with party leaders formally in this regard today.

Oli and Bhandari.jpg

Chair Oli has been saying that former President Bhandari did not hold any discussion with party before announcing to return to party politics.

In the Politburo meeting, concluded on Saturday, the members had put forth the views that the former President, who already served in the prestigious post, should not return to active politics.

The central committee meeting of the UML is scheduled on Monday

