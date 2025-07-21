Nepal and China Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cross-Border Transmission Line

Nepal and China have formally agreed to move forward with a feasibility study for the construction of the Rasuwagadhi–Kerung cross-border transmission line.

Hitendra Dev Shakya, Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, and the Chairperson of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) signed the "minutes" of the feasibility study on Monday (Shrawan 5).

With this, the process of conducting the feasibility study for the transmission line — considered crucial for electricity exchange between the two countries — will officially proceed.

Prior to this, a Chinese delegation led by CIDCA Chairperson Chen Xiaodong held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel. Following the meeting, both parties signed the memorandum of understanding regarding the project.

The transmission line is planned to facilitate electricity exchange between Nepal and China. Once completed, it is expected to open a new chapter in energy trade between the two countries.