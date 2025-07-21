Russia gives positive response to Ukrainian proposal for new round of talks

Russia has shown a positive reaction to Ukraine's proposal to hold a new round of direct talks on a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that his country had proposed a new meeting with Russia to be held this week.

Russia's state-run media have quoted informed sources as saying that the Kremlin will likely announce a date for the meeting soon, and that the Turkish city of Istanbul will likely remain the host city.

The last two rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview broadcast by state television on Sunday that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian issue to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible.

He also stressed that the main thing for Russia is to achieve its goals.

Russia has been demanding Ukraine's neutrality and restrictions on its military forces in exchange for a ceasefire.