Russia gives positive response to Ukrainian proposal for new round of talks

Russia gives positive response to Ukrainian proposal for new round of talks

July 21, 2025, 8:23 a.m.

Russia has shown a positive reaction to Ukraine's proposal to hold a new round of direct talks on a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that his country had proposed a new meeting with Russia to be held this week.

Russia's state-run media have quoted informed sources as saying that the Kremlin will likely announce a date for the meeting soon, and that the Turkish city of Istanbul will likely remain the host city.

The last two rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview broadcast by state television on Sunday that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian issue to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible.

He also stressed that the main thing for Russia is to achieve its goals.

Russia has been demanding Ukraine's neutrality and restrictions on its military forces in exchange for a ceasefire.

Agencies

Rights group: Sectarian clashes in southern Syria leave over 1000 dead
Jul 21, 2025
Japan votes in Upper House election
Jul 20, 2025
Israeli PM Netanyahu lays down red lines for Syria
Jul 18, 2025
Ukrainian parliament approves Yulia Svyrydenko as new prime minister
Jul 18, 2025
Trump asked Zelenskyy if he could hit Moscow: Financial Times
Jul 16, 2025

More on International

Rights group: Sectarian clashes in southern Syria leave over 1000 dead By Agencies 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Japan votes in Upper House election By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Zelenskyy moves to restart talks with Russia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu lays down red lines for Syria By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Ukrainian parliament approves Yulia Svyrydenko as new prime minister By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Trump asked Zelenskyy if he could hit Moscow: Financial Times By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Syafrubesi-Rasuwagadhi road section in operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2025
Former President Bhandari and PM Oli Hold A Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2025
Energy Minister Deepak Khadka's One-Year Term: Achievements and Shortcomings By Bikash Thapa Jul 20, 2025
One Year of Energy Minister Khadka: Year-long Interference in NEA Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2025
RASUWAGADHI FLOOD: GLOF Devastation By Keshab Poudel Jul 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75