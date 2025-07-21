Syafrubesi-Rasuwagadhi road section in operation

The Syafrubesi-Rasuwagadhi highway section, which was blocked due to flooding in the Lhende River on Asad 24, has been reopened for operation.

Rasuwa Chief District Officer Arjun Poudel said that in the first phase, the road has been brought into one-way operation from this afternoon.

He informed that the highway up to Rasuwagadhi has been opened with the help of dozers and excavators from the Road Department, Rasuwagadhi and Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project for road operation and that light vehicles are currently being used.

The flood damaged dozens of roads from Syafrubesi to Rasuwagadhi, and it took a week to open a new track due to the weak and difficult geological conditions at a place called Lingling.

Light vehicles that have left Kathmandu will now be able to reach Rasuwagadhi directly, the Galchhi Trishuli Rasuwagadhi Road Improvement Project has said.

Project chief Khadgalal Shrestha said that permission will be given to operate large cargo vehicles gradually as the newly excavated soil solidifies.

Security personnel have also been requested to operate vehicles only after understanding the road conditions, keeping in mind the possibility of flooding due to sand and sandstorms at the foot of the Bhotekoshi road between Lingling and Timure and Tatopani.