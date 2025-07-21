Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country including Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at some places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location.