China to Support Reconstruction of Infrastructure Damaged by Bhotekoshi Flood

July 22, 2025, 8:07 a.m.

Nepal-China-agreement-1024x494.jpg

The Chinese delegation expressed its commitment to support the reconstruction of physical infrastructure damaged by the Bhotekoshi River flood in Rasuwa during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel and CIDCA Chairperson Chen Xiaodong, according to the Finance Minister’s Secretariat.

Memorandums of understanding for four projects were signed — under which China will assist in Bharatpur Cancer Hospital, Civil Hospital, and the Rasuwagadhi–Kerung Transmission Line.

According to a press note issued by Minister Paudel’s Secretariat, Chairperson Xiaodong assured necessary support for reconstruction and mentioned efforts would be made to expedite customs procedures.

On Ashar 24 (early July), floods from Tibet’s Lende and Kerung streams merged into the Bhotekoshi River, resulting in a powerful surge. Seventeen people, including six Chinese nationals, went missing, and 11 bodies or human remains were recovered.

CIDCA Chairperson Xiaodong thanked the Government of Nepal for its active role in search and rescue efforts following the disaster.

Minister Paudel stated that post-disaster reconstruction is a top priority for Nepal and thanked the Chinese side for their enthusiasm, concern, and commitment to rebuilding the damaged infrastructure.

“Rasuwa checkpoint is important not only for imports and exports but also for revenue. Therefore, we will expedite the reconstruction,” said Minister Paudel.

Following the bilateral meeting at the Ministry of Finance, an agreement was signed on four projects — with China pledging support to Bharatpur Cancer Hospital, Civil Hospital, and the Rasuwagadhi–Kerung transmission line.

