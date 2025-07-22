Russia launches heavy strikes on Ukraine

Russia launches heavy strikes on Ukraine

July 22, 2025, 8:02 a.m.

Russia launched a heavy assault on Ukraine with missiles and drones from Sunday night into Monday morning. Officials in Kyiv reported the strikes killed one person and injured nine others.

Ukrainian air force officials said Russia launched more than 20 missiles and nearly 430 drones. They saw drone damage and debris in 15 locations.

The attack also damaged a subway station in the capital. Locals who work nearby said they remain anxious about attacks.

One woman said she does not put much hope in a peace deal before the 50-day deadline that US President Donald Trump has given Moscow. She added: "Nothing will happen. If there is 50 days, places like train stations could be gone."

A shop owner said he must repair his store again, "It is the third time this year to have damage."

Ukraine proposed holding a new round of direct ceasefire talks with Russia, and Moscow responded positively. But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said both sides' draft memorandums on a peace treaty are "diametrically opposed," and he noted that a large amount of diplomatic work remains to be done.

He also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet Trump, if they both visit China at the same time. Putin's trip is planned for late August to early September.

Agencies

