Nepal’s Trade Deficit Rose

Even though exports have risen significantly, the country's trade deficit has increased due to the higher volume of imports than exports.

The country imported goods worth Rs. 1,804.12 billion during the last fiscal year. This is 13.25 per cent higher than import of goods in the previous fiscal year.

The country imported petroleum products worth Rs. 275 billion, including diesel worth Rs. 128.7 billion, petrol worth Rs. 64.12 billion, LPG worth Rs. 62.58 billion and aviation fuel worth Rs. 18.79 billion in the last fiscal year.

Similarly, the country imported cereals worth Rs. 394 billion during the last fiscal year.

Out of this, rice and paddy worth Rs. 40 billion and maize worth Rs. 19.27 billion were imported.

According to the statistics, trade deficit increased by 6 per cent to Rs. 1,527.09 billion during the review period.

The country had faced a trade deficit of Rs. 1,440.60 billion during the previous fiscal year 2023/24.

Similarly, the country’s foreign trade volume has reached Rs. 2,081.15 billion during the review period which is 19.24 per cent more than the previous year.

Nepal’s export trade witnessed a record growth in the last fiscal year 2024/25, breaking all previous records.

According to annual trade statistics made public by the Department of Customs on Tuesday, Nepal exported goods worth Rs. 277 billion during the period. However, the crude edible oils imported from the third countries shared the bigger portion of the exported goods than the home products.

The export trade surged almost by 82 per cent as compared to previous fiscal year 2023/24 when goods worth only Rs. 152.38 billion were exported.

Earlier, highest-ever export amounted to Rs. 200.03 billion in the fiscal year 2021/22. However, the export trade dropped the following years in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Goods worth Rs. 157.14 billion were exported in the fiscal year 2022/23 and Rs. 152.38 billion in the fiscal year 2023/24.

The growth of last fiscal has raised hopes of accelerating Nepal's economic development.

Meanwhile, experts have emphasised the importance of long-term strategies to maintain and build upon the growth. They have suggested expanding international trade partnerships, infrastructure development, and the implementation of business-friendly policies.