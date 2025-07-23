Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

July 23, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

It will remain partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in all provinces.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location.

