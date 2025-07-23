WoNEE Celebrates its 7th anniversary and calls for increased women's participation in policy-making.

July 23, 2025, 3:31 p.m.

gorup photo.jpg

While women play a crucial role in the energy sector as both users and producers, their contributions are not fully recognized at the national, provincial, and local levels. Women are primarily responsible for tasks such as collecting fuel wood and cooking, with minimal changes in urban cooking practices.

The Women Network for Energy and Environment (WoNEE) was established seven years ago to advocate for increased participation of women in energy policy. Under the leadership of Kala Timilsina, WoNEE has become a prominent organization advocating for women's rights in the energy sector at both national and international levels. Timilsina highlighted the organization's progress and contributions in the energy sector during a recent presentation.

To mark its 7th anniversary, WoNEE organized a workshop on Gender Justice Climate Solution, with Nawaraj Dhakal, Executive Director of the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), praising the organization's efforts to engage women in the energy sector.

Mohan.jpg

He acknowledged the lack of women's involvement in policy-making within the energy sector and emphasized the importance of increasing women's participation. Mohan Das Manandhar, chairperson of Nepal Energy Foundation (NEF), shared the background of WoNEE's establishment and praised its achievements compared to NEF. Puja Sharma, Country Director of Practical Action, pledged support for empowering women in the energy industry and commended WoNEE for its impact.

unnamed (3).jpg

Narayan Prasad Gyanwali, chairperson of National Association of Community Electricity Users-Nepal (NACEUN), lauded WoNEE's contributions.

The panel discussion on gender, energy, and climate nexus was moderated by Dilli Ghimire, Chief Advisor of WoNEE and General Secretary of Nepal Energy Foundation, with Anzoo Sharma, Executive Director of Center for Rural Technology, Nepal (CRT/N), Parbata Bhatta, Deputy Director of Climate and Carbon, Carbon Financing Focal Point, and Rajendra Prasad Pyakurel, Executive Director of National Association of Rural Municipality Nepal participating.

unnamed (1).jpg

Uttara Nepal, vice chairperson of WoNEE, delivered the welcome address, and Jaya Ghimire, senior program officer, presented the project overview.

unnamed (2).jpg

