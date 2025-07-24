Ambassador Maeda congratulated and encouraged JDS fellows who will begin their studies in Japan

Maeda Toru, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a send-off party for Nepal’s government officials who will be studying in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) at his official residence in Tahachal today.

The JDS offers scholarships to Nepali young government officials for two-year master's and three-year doctoral degree courses at reputed Japanese universities, and a total of 209 Nepali government officials have been accepted by the Government of Japan.

This year, a total of 22 government officials — 20 of them studying for a master's degree and two for a PhD — will leave Nepal next month to start their studies in Japan. They are expected to obtain degrees that will be utilized in formulating and implementing socio-economic development policies upon returning to Nepal. They are also expected to contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.

On the occasion, Ambassador Maeda congratulated the new JDS fellows and wished them success. Ambassador mentioned that, as Nepal’s development is steadily making progress, policymakers and government officials may require new knowledge and skills, and JDS will be ready to help them acquire such expertise according to Nepal's needs.

He also expressed his hope that the relationship between Japan and Nepal would flourish further in the years to come, especially as the next year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.