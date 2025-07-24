Nepal Participates in the Unistream Social Innovation Delegation in Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israelis hosting the “Unistream Social Innovation Delegation 2025,” taking place from 19-24 July in Israel.

The delegation brings together emerging talented individuals in the field of innovation from around the world, including participants from Nepal, South Korea, India, Serbia, and other nations, for a week-long immersion into Israel’s vibrant social innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Representing Nepal in this special international delegation is Umesh Jang Rai, Team Leader for Biomedical Engineering Research and Innovation at the National Innovation Center (NIC), Kirtipur, Kathmandu.

In 2022, the Embassy of Israel has established a Research &Development Hub and a full-fledged Israeli-styled high-tech classroom at the NIC to foster innovation, collaboration, and digital learning in Nepal.

Participants of the delegationhave been engaging in a diverse schedule of professional visits, insightful meetings and networking opportunities with key figures of Israel’s innovation initiatives. The itinerary highlights a visit to the Israeli NGO- Save A Child’s Heart, the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, the Unit 8200 Accelerator, and the Sderot Medical Center. Delegates will also attend the Unistream Competition at Expo Tel Aviv. Besides, they will visit Kibbutzim KFAR AZA- one of the sites of Hamas October 7 attack and meet with a survivor of the attack.

Additional engagements feature meeting with prominent Israeli Innovators, visit to Technion University, DruzeTech and the Druze community.

Participants will further explore various leading social techs such as Hilma, Shalva National Center, and the PICO Kids. The experience will be complemented by cultural visits to the historic Old City of Jerusalem and Jaffa by the Mediterranean Sea, offering participants a broader understanding of Israel’s cultural and social landscape.

The visit builds upon the growing collaboration between Nepal and Israel. Just days prior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel hosted a high-level 14-member delegation from Nepal, from 12-18 July, 2025, in conjunction with Muni Expo 2025, the flagship annual event of the Federation of Local Governments of Israel.