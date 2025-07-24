Weather Forecast: Weak Monsoon With Changces Of Light Rain In Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

July 24, 2025, 8:09 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, while it will be partly cloudy in the remaining provinces.There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim and at a few places in the rest of the country.

The hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, and Bagmati Province, will remain generally cloudy, while the rest of the region will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hills and Terai of Koshi Province as well as in Madhesh Province.

According to Meteorological Analysis of Weather Forecasting Division, currently, the influence of monsoon winds is weak across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located south of the average location.

