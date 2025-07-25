China seeks to maintain ties with EU amid rising US trade pressure

China seeks to maintain ties with EU amid rising US trade pressure

July 25, 2025, 8:01 a.m.

China is seeking to maintain stable relations with the European Union. The efforts are believed to be part of its strategy to prepare for a prolonged confrontation with Washington, as the United States ramps up pressure on its trading partners.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi said, "The more complex and challenging the international situation becomes, the more China and Europe need to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, and deepen cooperation, so as to contribute greater stability and certainty to the world through a steady and healthy China-Europe relationship."

Von der Leyen said that in terms of total trade, the EU is China's largest trading partner, while China is the bloc's third.

She added, "Europe has supported China's economic development for decades and continues to do so."

But she noted that as cooperation has grown, so have imbalances, adding that it is vital for both sides to acknowledge each other's concerns.

China and Europe are both dealing with the impact of US President Donald Trump's trade policies. China's deadline to reach a trade agreement is approaching on August 12.

Chinese negotiators are expected to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent early next week in Stockholm.

Bessent told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the Trump administration could extend the deadline by another 90 days.

Agencies

Trump announces "massive" trade deal with Japan, sets tariffs at 15
Jul 24, 2025
Trump announces Japan deal
Jul 23, 2025
US to pull out of UNESCO
Jul 23, 2025
Russia launches heavy strikes on Ukraine
Jul 22, 2025
Russia gives positive response to Ukrainian proposal for new round of talks
Jul 21, 2025

More on International

Trump announces "massive" trade deal with Japan, sets tariffs at 15 By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Trump announces Japan deal By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
US to pull out of UNESCO By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Russia launches heavy strikes on Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Russia gives positive response to Ukrainian proposal for new round of talks By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Rights group: Sectarian clashes in southern Syria leave over 1000 dead By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

ADB Funded Upgradation Work of Tribhuvan International Airport Is Progressing: DG Pradeep Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2025
IOE Secretary-General Santos Praise FNCCI’s Role in Improving Industrial Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2025
Honorary Consuls Play Key Role in Economic Diplomacy: Foreign Minister Dr.Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2025
Ambassador Maeda congratulated and encouraged JDS fellows who will begin their studies in Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2025
Nepal Participates in the Unistream Social Innovation Delegation in Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75