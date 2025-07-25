China seeks to maintain ties with EU amid rising US trade pressure

China is seeking to maintain stable relations with the European Union. The efforts are believed to be part of its strategy to prepare for a prolonged confrontation with Washington, as the United States ramps up pressure on its trading partners.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi said, "The more complex and challenging the international situation becomes, the more China and Europe need to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, and deepen cooperation, so as to contribute greater stability and certainty to the world through a steady and healthy China-Europe relationship."

Von der Leyen said that in terms of total trade, the EU is China's largest trading partner, while China is the bloc's third.

She added, "Europe has supported China's economic development for decades and continues to do so."

But she noted that as cooperation has grown, so have imbalances, adding that it is vital for both sides to acknowledge each other's concerns.

China and Europe are both dealing with the impact of US President Donald Trump's trade policies. China's deadline to reach a trade agreement is approaching on August 12.

Chinese negotiators are expected to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent early next week in Stockholm.

Bessent told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the Trump administration could extend the deadline by another 90 days.