IOE Secretary-General Santos Praise FNCCI’s Role in Improving Industrial Relations

Roberto Suárez Santos, the Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), who is currently visiting Nepal, praised the role played by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) in improving industrial relations.

He expressed this view during a meeting with FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal and other office bearers on Thursday.

Invited by President Dhakal, Secretary-General Santos remarked that FNCCI's role in recently agreed matters such as the determination of the minimum wage, social security, and formalization was exemplary. He also acknowledged the constructive roles played by the government and trade unions.

Secretary-General Santos is on a three-day visit to Nepal from 8 to 10 Shrawan 2082 (24–26 July 2025). President Dhakal had extended the invitation to Santos during their meeting at the International Labour Conference held earlier this year in Geneva.

During the meeting at FNCCI, President Dhakal discussed Nepal’s planned graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category in 2026 and its impact on international trade, emphasizing the need for IOE’s facilitation in this transition.

He further stated the importance of IOE’s support in enhancing the competitiveness of Nepal’s private sector. “Nepal's LDC graduation in 2026 presents both opportunities and challenges. To move forward, we expect IOE’s support in experience sharing, global advocacy for Nepal, and broader cooperation,” President Dhakal said.

He highlighted FNCCI’s continued and significant role in creating an investment-friendly environment in Nepal and maintaining harmonious relations among the government, employers, and workers to foster an industrially conducive atmosphere.

On this occasion, Secretary-General Santos also expressed IOE’s continued support in facilitating Nepal’s post-graduation integration into the international system and connecting Nepali entrepreneurs with new global opportunities.

Also present at the meeting were FNCCI Vice President Hem Raj Dhakal; Vice President and Chairperson of the Employers’ Council, Jyotsna Shrestha; Treasurer Bharat Raj Acharya; FNCCI Central Member and Vice-Chairperson of the Council, Babu Kaji Karki; and Arnico Rajbhandari, among others, who shared their views on building sound employer-employee relations and strengthening the industrial environment in Nepal.

Established in 1920 and headquartered in Geneva, the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) is the world’s largest network of the private sector, representing over 150 employers’ organizations from more than 140 countries. FNCCI is a member of IOE from Nepal.