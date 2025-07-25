Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

It will remain generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the remaining regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

The weather will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province and a few places in the rest of the provinces. There is a possibility of windstorms in some places in the Terai of Koshi Province and Madhesh Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location.