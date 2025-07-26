Trump arrives in Scotland for talks with UK, EU leaders

July 26, 2025, 9:26 a.m.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Friday for a five-day visit. He is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the trade deal they reached earlier this year.

Trump is expected to remain in Scotland until Tuesday. US media have reported that he will visit golf resorts owned by his family's business.

In May, the US and Britain were the first to announce what Trump called a "breakthrough" in tariff negotiations. The two leaders later signed the agreement.

After arriving in Scotland, Trump said he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday. He added that there was a "good 50-50 chance" for a trade deal with the EU.

Trump is also expected to return to the UK in mid-September as a state guest after receiving an official invitation from King Charles.

Agencies

