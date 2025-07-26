Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Region And Partly Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal

July 26, 2025, 9:18 a.m.

The hilly areas of the country will remain generally cloudy and the rest of the country will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the country and at one or two places in the Terai areas. There is a possibility of windstorm in the Terai and Madhesh regions of Koshi Province.The weather will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the region.

There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in the hilly and lowland areas of Koshi Province, as well as in some places in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, and in a few places in the hilly and lowland areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of windstorms in the Terai regions of Madhesh Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location.

