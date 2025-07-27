Anupam Abhiyan Hands Over Signatures to Political Parties

The Intergenerational Feminist Forum (IGFF), through its nationwide Anupam Abhiyan, has submitted signatures collected from across Nepal to major political parties, calling for the proportional and inclusive participation of women at all levels of the state.

The campaign, launched ahead of the upcoming 2084 BS elections, advocates for the repeal of Articles 84 (8) and 176 (9) of the Constitution of Nepal. It calls for the enforcement of Articles 38 (4) and 42, which guarantee women's proportional representation, and demands the enactment and implementation of a Unified Election Law.

The submitted demands call on political parties to:

Ensure at least 50% women candidates in the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) electoral system for the House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies.

Field at least one woman as either chairperson or vice-chairperson, mayor or deputy mayor, at the local level. In single-post candidacies, one woman must be fielded.

Ensure at least 50% women candidates for ward chairperson positions across local levels.

IGFF has submitted its signed demand letters to the seven major political parties: Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, RastriyaSwatantra Party, Janata Samajwadi Party and CPN (Unified Socialist).

Formed in 2076 BS, the Intergenerational Feminist Forum is an active feminist network comprising 3,036 members from all 77 districts of Nepal. Conceptualized by Steering Committee member Rita Thapa, the five-year movement entered its third year in 2025 with a focus on the "Signature Campaign to Ensure Women’s Political Participation at All Levels of the State." The campaign pursues two primary objectives: ensuring proportional, inclusive, and just representation of women in all state structures, and promoting self-reliant, dignified development. The slogan of the campaign is: Enduring, Engaged and United.

This year’s campaign is centered on “Political Vigilance,” raising awareness and resistance against patriarchal practices that hinder fair representation of women in electoral politics. It seeks to ensure that women are not merely symbolic candidates or placed in unwinnable constituencies, but are positioned for genuine political leadership. Between April and July 2025, a total of 209 signature events were conducted across 43 districts, with the campaign continuing through February 2026.

The campaign demands:

Inclusive and proportional representation of women in all their diversity.

Full implementation of constitutional commitments related to gender equality. An end to structural violence, discrimination, and inequality.

Democratic, inclusive internal structures within political parties. Participation of qualified women leaders at all levels.

Prompt registration and passage of the Unified Election Bill, ensuring proportional rights of women in both direct and proportional electoral systems.