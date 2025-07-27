Communist Leader Jhala Nath Khanal Demands Government’s Response on Extradition Treaty with India and Koshi High Dam

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal has demanded a response from the government regarding a potential extradition treaty between Nepal and India.

While addressing a program held in Kathmandu on Saturday, Khanal stated that Nepal's sovereignty is increasingly under threat. He emphasized that if Nepal fails to maintain a balanced approach with both India and China while engaging in such a treaty, it could result in another attack on Nepal’s national sovereignty.

He stressed the need for all patriotic citizens to be aware of the developments. Referring to talks around the construction of the Koshi High Dam, Khanal urged the government to inform the public about the matter. He said it is important to clarify whether such developments are truly in Nepal's national interest. He added that any major dam projects should only be pursued with guarantees that they serve the nation’s interest.

Khanal said,"Nepal's national sovereignty is increasingly under threat. What I’m hearing now is that an extradition treaty is being made between Nepal and India. If Nepal cannot balance its relations with both India and China while moving ahead with such a treaty, it will become another blow to our sovereignty. All patriotic citizens of Nepal must be vigilant about this.”

The Koshi High Dam issue is also surfacing. How is this matter being brought forward? The Nepali people must know this first. All political parties in Nepal must also be informed.

Are these steps truly in Nepal’s national interest? We made treaties like Koshi Agreement, Sharada Agreement, Gandak Agreement, and later the Tanakpur Agreement—none of them served Nepal’s national interest. Therefore, any major dam construction must ensure it guarantees Nepal’s national interest."

Khanal also objected to proposed provisions in the Citizenship Bill, where a person would be eligible for citizenship based on their mother’s name alone, even if the father's name is not mentioned. He claimed that the real intention behind this move is to grant citizenship to around 40,000 people who have been residing in Nepal for a long time after entering from the north.