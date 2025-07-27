Five Nepali Citizens Freed From Iranian Prison Arrived Nepal

Five Nepali citizens who were imprisoned in Iran have been released by the local court. With the support of the Honorary Consul of Nepal in Tehran and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), they arrived in Kathmandu on 24 July 2025.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Nepal extends sincere thanks to the Government of India, the concerned bodies and officials of the Government of Iran, the Honorary Consul of Nepal in Tehran, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for their cooperation, active support, and goodwill throughout this process. We also express heartfelt thanks to the media personnel who continuously provided news and updates on this matter.

It is well known that the situation of peace and security has been gradually improving and normal life is returning to normalcy following the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on 23 June 2025, after the conflict that began on 13 June 2025. During this period, keeping in view the rights, interests, and safety of Nepali citizens residing in both countries, this Ministry issued travel-related suggestions (Travel Advisory) and notices, collected necessary details for emergency rescue when required, and maintained continuous contact and coordination with the Embassy of Nepal in Tel Aviv, the Embassy of Nepal in Doha, and the Honorary Consulate of Nepal in Tehran.

During the conflict, respecting the request made by the Government of Nepal to the Government of India, under ‘Operation Sindhu’, nine (9) Nepali citizens were rescued from Iran in three batches on different dates via flights operated by Indian airlines for the evacuation of Indian nationals. All of them have already safely returned to their respective homes via land route through India.