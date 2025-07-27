Health Minister Paudel Addressed Asia Global Health Forum

Minister for Health and Population Pradip Paudel participated and addressed the Boao Forum for Asia Global Health Forum 2025 Beijing Conference themed New Future of Health Industry: Driven by Innovation held on 24-25 July 2025 in Beijing. Addressing the plenary session Minister stated that modern technology can reduce costs, improve accuracy in diagnostics, health system management, and risk mapping.

It is more useful to extend care to those who are often left behind. Nepal is actively promoting digital health transformation through our National Digital Health Strategy and We need stronger collaboration among the countries in knowledge exchange, and capacity building for the equitable use of technologies, he said.

Minister also spoke on the panel discussion on Actively Responding to Climate Change for the Common Health of Humanity and the Planet. Highlighting the changing diseases pattern due to the effects of climate change, he stated that the international community must recognize climate induced health risks as urgent and deserving global attention and resources. He also shared Nepal’s efforts for preparedness to respond climate induced health crisis and Health National Adaptation plan in the recent Nationally Determined Contributions.

On the sidelines, he met. Shen Hongbin, Director of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NDCPA) of China. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation between Nepal and China on health matters particularly Chinese support on vector borne diseases research centre of Hetauda, neuro treatment centre in government hospitals, among others were discussed. Both sides agreed to further strengthen Nepal-China cooperation on health sector. Ambassador of Nepal to the People’s Republic of China H.E. Dr. Krishna Prasad Oli accompanied Hon. Minister in all the meetings.

Minister also met with the Nepali community living in Beijing and held interaction on the contemporary health related matters and urged them to contribute for the nation from the knowledge and skills gained in China.

Minister arrived in Beijing on 23 July and he is leaving for Kathmandu from Beijing today. Ambassador Dr. Krishna Prasad Oli and other Embassy officials bid farewell to him at the airport.