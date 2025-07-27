Trump says Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump says Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to start ceasefire talks as he sought to mediate the conflict between the two countries.

Military clashes have continued in a disputed border region since Thursday.

Trump wrote on his social media account on Saturday that he had spoken to Cambodia's prime minister and Thailand's acting prime minister.

He added that he is currently working on a trade agreement with both countries, but said he would not make a deal with either country if they continue fighting.

Trump also wrote that the leaders had agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire, and ultimately, peace.

The US President said he looks forward to concluding trade agreements with both countries when peace is achieved.

Border clashes have left 20 people dead and over 30 others injured in Thailand. Cambodia says 13 people were killed and dozens others wounded. More than 110,000 people on both sides have been displaced.

On Thursday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called the leaders of both countries and appealed for an immediate ceasefire.

Malaysia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Both Thailand and Cambodia are members of the regional group.



