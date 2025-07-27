Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal, Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Hilly Areas

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal, Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Hilly Areas

July 27, 2025, 8:32 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country and at a few places in the Terai regions. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of windstorm in the Terai of Madhesh Province and Lumbini Province.

Tonight, it will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province and Sudurpaschim Province and in a few places in the remaining Terai region. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location.

