Isreal Announces Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Strip, Jordan And UAE Dropped Relief Materials

Israel introduces a "humanitarian pause" in civilian centers and in humanitarian corridors for aid supply. Israel facilitated the entry of hundreds of aid truck into the Gaza strip to designated locations to be collected and distributed by the UN. Isreael government said,”unfortunately the UN has failed to collect and distribute the aid.”

“Now the UN is expected to collect and distribute the large quantities of the aid trucks, without any further delay or excuses.

Israel rejects the false "starvation" propaganda initiated by Hamas abusing pictures of children suffering from terminal diseases and mispresent it as children suffering from hunger. It is shameful.

As per the international news agency report, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have jointly airdropped aid into the Gaza Strip after Israel temporarily halted military operations in parts of the enclave.

Israel announced on Sunday a pause in military activity during specific hours in areas where many residents live as evacuees.

Israel also said that designated secure routes will be in place to enable the United Nations and other aid organizations to deliver supplies safely.

The move comes as global outrage increased over rising deaths of Palestinians from starvation after Israel imposed restrictions on the delivery of aid.

Local media say that the total amount of airdropped aid by Jordan and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday was about 25 tons.

At the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, trucks carrying supplies headed toward the strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted on the same day that Israel is making progress on both fighting and negotiations, and that it will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are released.