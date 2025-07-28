NEA's Claim: It’s Not Load Shedding in Chitwan, But a Technical Issue

Just a day after announcement of Six Hours of Daily Load Shedding in Chitwan by NEA branch, NEA came with a press statement claiming that it’s not load shedding in Chitwan, But a Technical Issue.

The Nepal Electricity Authority has denied rumors of load shedding in Chitwan, stating the issue is purely technical. In a press release issued Sunday, the NEA clarified that the load shedding schedule released by the Chanauli Distribution Center for one day caused confusion.

However, NEA’s branch on Friday issued a notice saying that electricity supply will be disrupted for six hours daily starting today in western Chitwan and Madi areas. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Chanauli Distribution Center issued a notice on Saturday, announcing a schedule of six hours of irregular power supply due to increased demand during the hot season.

According to Raj Kumar Shrestha, head of the Chanauli Distribution Center, electricity will be cut off for three hours in the morning and another three hours from afternoon to evening. The schedule was released because irrigation demand has surged due to extreme heat and lack of rainfall during the rice planting season.

He explained that the 33 kV dog conductor wires from the 132/33 kV substation cannot handle more than 300 amperes of electricity, but the load has exceeded 450 amperes. Therefore, the load shedding schedule has been issued to manage the supply system.

He also mentioned that the load management issue is expected to be resolved within a week. Power supply will be interrupted in the Narayani–Madi, Meghauli–Vijayanagar–Shukranagar, and Jagatpur–Rampur feeders under the Chanauli distribution area.

Jitendra Kumar Jha, head of the NEA Bagmati Province Division Office, stated that the 33 kV dog conductor wires couldn’t handle the flow of up to 450 amperes due to the increased electricity demand.

To solve the long-term problem, a new 33 kV transmission line is under construction to supply power from the Baseni substation, a project initiated in the previous fiscal year.

According to the schedule: Narayani–Madi feeders will have power cuts from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Meghauli–Vijayanagar–Shukranagar feeders will have outages from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Jagatpur–Rampur feeders will have disruptions from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

NEA's Claim

According to the NEA, this is a temporary issue caused by technical problems—not actual load shedding. The problem arose due to excessive load on the 33 kV line supplying the Chanauli 33/11 kV substation from the New Bharatpur (Baseni) substation. Work is currently underway to resolve the issue.

Due to a dry spell during the monsoon season and a lack of expected rainfall, irrigation load has surged. To manage this, electricity lines and transformers need to be temporarily reconfigured, and thus a schedule for power interruptions has been released.