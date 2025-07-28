Nepal Armi Distributed Water In Severe water Scarcity Areas In Birgunj

Madhesh province has been facing severe scarcity of drinking water for a long even in the monsoon season.

Especially in the 32 wards of the Birgunj Metropolitan City, severe water scarcity has been noticed.

Out of those, 19 and 24 wards have been facing an acute shortage of water. Meanwhile, the Nepali Army, local levels and Nepal Water Supply Corporation have distributed water to severely water-affected areas.