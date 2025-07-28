Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal, Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Many Places In Hilly Regions

July 28, 2025, 7:51 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province and at some places in the remaining Terai region. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the Terai region of Koshi Province and the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Gandaki Province and at a few places in the Terai region. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division, currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the entire country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean sea level in the west and north of the mean sea level in the east.

NEA's Claim: It's Not Load Shedding in Chitwan, But a Technical Issue
Jul 28, 2025
Nepal Armi Distributed Water In Severe water Scarcity Areas In Birgunj
Jul 28, 2025
Five Nepali Citizens Freed From Iranian Prison Arrived Nepal
Jul 27, 2025
Health Minister Paudel Addressed Asia Global Health Forum
Jul 27, 2025
Anupam Abhiyan Hands Over Signatures to Political Parties
Jul 27, 2025

