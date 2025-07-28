Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal, Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Many Places In Hilly Regions

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province and at some places in the remaining Terai region. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the Terai region of Koshi Province and the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Gandaki Province and at a few places in the Terai region. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Analysis of Meterological Forecasting Division, currently, the monsoon winds are affecting the entire country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the mean sea level in the west and north of the mean sea level in the east.