Ceasefire goes into effect between Thailand and Cambodia

Ceasefire goes into effect between Thailand and Cambodia

July 29, 2025, 9:05 a.m.

A ceasefire agreed between Thailand and Cambodia has come into effect, bringing clashes that continued for days along their disputed border to a halt.

The fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces erupted on Thursday. More than 30 people, including civilians, were reportedly killed, while 300,000 people were forced to evacuate.

On Monday, Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held peace talks mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. His country serves as this year's ASEAN chair.

Anwar on the same day announced that the two countries agreed on an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

The truce went into effect at the beginning of Tuesday, local time. Since then, no clashes have been reported in the border areas.

US President Donald Trump strongly pushed the Thai and Cambodian leaders for a ceasefire by bringing up tariff negotiations. The deal was signed as representatives from the United States and China took part in the peace talks.

Military commanders from the two sides are holding informal talks on Tuesday, and officials from the two governments are due to meet to discuss borders.

The focus now is on whether the two countries can ease tensions, as both sides have maintained their stance of not making concessions on territorial rights in border areas.

Agencies

Trump to move up Russia's ceasefire deadline
Jul 29, 2025
Isreal Announces Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Strip, Jordan And UAE Dropped Relief Materials
Jul 28, 2025
Trump says US, EU agree on 15% tariff
Jul 28, 2025
Trump says Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire talks
Jul 27, 2025
Thai-Cambodia border clashes widen
Jul 26, 2025

More on International

Trump to move up Russia's ceasefire deadline By Agencies 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
Isreal Announces Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Strip, Jordan And UAE Dropped Relief Materials By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Trump says US, EU agree on 15% tariff By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Trump says Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire talks By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Thai-Cambodia border clashes widen By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Trump arrives in Scotland for talks with UK, EU leaders By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nag Panchami 2025: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2025
Minister Khadka Inspects Mahakali Irrigation Project, Directs Timely Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2025
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely in Hilly Regionss Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini And Some Places In The Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2025
GIZ 50 Years Partnership: Energizing Nepal's Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2025
NEA's Claim: It’s Not Load Shedding in Chitwan, But a Technical Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2025
Nepal Army Distributed Water In Severe water Scarcity Areas In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75