Minister Khadka Inspects Mahakali Irrigation Project, Directs Timely Completion

Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction third main canal of the Mahakali Irrigation Project. On Monday, while monitoring the third phase of the project in Kanchanpur, Minister Khadka stated that the government is serious about completing the project on time.

During the inspection, Minister Khadka praised the current progress of the project and instructed the concerned authorities to move forward more effectively to achieve the set goals. He highlighted that the Mahakali Irrigation Project is a crucial initiative directly linked to the prosperity of the Sudurpaschim (Far-Western) region.

"The government is fully committed to delivering water to farmers' fields, and no negligence will be tolerated," said Minister Khadka. "The government is fully committed to completing this national pride project on time."

Utilizing water obtained via the Tanakpur Barrage, the project aims to provide irrigation facilities to 33,520 hectares of land in the areas of Brahmadev, Malakheti, Dodhara-Chandani, and Tribhuvanbasti in Kanchanpur.

According to the project office, 30 kilometers of the main canal and approximately 12 kilometers of branch canals have been constructed so far, with irrigation infrastructure already established on around 650 hectares of land. The overall physical progress of the project has currently reached 24.22 percent, while in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, 83.97 percent of the planned physical progress has been achieved.

Minister Khadka expressed confidence that projects like the Mahakali Irrigation Project will significantly contribute to national prosperity by enhancing local production capacity. “Geographical remoteness, delays, or technological challenges cannot stop us — we must move forward in a planned manner and reach our goals,” he said.

During the inspection visit, Secretary of Water Resources and Irrigation Sarita Dawadi, Director General of the Department of Irrigation Sanjeev Baral, along with other high-ranking ministry officials and local representatives, were also present.