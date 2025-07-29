Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely in Hilly Regionss Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini And Some Places In The Terai

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely in Hilly Regionss Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini And Some Places In The Terai

July 29, 2025, 8:51 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in many places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and in some places in the Terai region.There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

The hilly areas of the country including Lumbini Province will remain generally cloudy while the rest of the Terai region will remain partly cloudy tonight.There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in a few places in the hilly regions of the country, including Lumbini Province, and in one or two places in the Terai region.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is slightly north of the average location in east average location in west.

