Nepal-India Border Working Group Meeting Agree On Inspection And Maintenance e Work Of Pillar

July 30, 2025, 8:34 a.m.

The seventh meeting of the Nepal–India Border Working Group (BWG) was held on Tuesday in New Delhi, India.

The meeting agreed to adopt new technologies in surveying and mapping to make the inspection and maintenance of border pillars in the Nepal–India border areas more effective.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nepali delegation was led by Prakash Joshi, Director General of the Survey Department, while the Indian delegation was led by Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Director General of the Survey of India.

The Ministry further stated that the meeting reviewed the implementation of the outcomes of the sixth meeting held in August 2019 in Dehradun, as well as the progress made in a subsequent meeting of survey officials held in the same location in September of that year.

The meeting concluded with the signing of various agreements, and both sides decided to hold the next meeting of the committee comprising officials from the survey departments next month in Nepal.

Additionally, both parties agreed to convene the next Border Working Group meeting in Nepal at a mutually convenient date. The Border Working Group is a joint body established by the governments of Nepal and India in 2014.

