Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Launches 'Instant EMI' Facility For the First Time in Nepal

July 30, 2025, 8:18 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has introduced the ‘Instant EMI’ facility for the first time in Nepal through POS (Point of Sale) machine payments.

Aiming to enhance customer experience by making it more convenient, smart, and technology-friendly, Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) has launched the 'Instant EMI' facility for the first time in Nepal through POS machine payments. From now on, NIMB credit card users can convert their payments into EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) instantly while paying at any merchant outlet via ‘Credit Card POS’.

This facility allows customers to split large expenses into small monthly installments, making it easier to manage without going through a separate application process or waiting time — the service is available immediately.

The bank has stated that the objective of launching the "Instant EMI" facility is to provide financial flexibility to customers while promoting digital transactions. This service will particularly benefit customers looking to purchase household items, electronic devices, gadgets, or travel services by offering affordable monthly installment options.

With a simple and automated process, the bank believes this facility will further strengthen trust and usage of digital banking.

Currently, the bank is providing services through 275 branches, 265 ATMs, 65 extension counters, and 60 branchless banking counters.

