Prime Minister Inaugurates Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Three Years After Completion

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has officially inaugurated the Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Project in Kailali district, three years after its completion. The project, considered a national pride initiative, had been operational for three years prior to the inauguration.

The Prime Minister's decision to inaugurate the project was driven by a desire for recognition and political popularity.

During his previous term, PM Oli had a similar approach of inaugurating multiple projects to claim credit for their success.On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Oli officially inaugurated the irrigation scheme covering 14,300 hectares and a 4.71-megawatt hydropower plant along with its transmission line.

The first phase of the project has been completed with the goal of providing year-round irrigation facilities to 38,300 hectares of arable land in the southeastern region of Kailali.

The total estimated cost of the project is around NPR 27.70 billion (2.77 billion rupees). The government aims to complete the second phase of the project by the fiscal year 2085/086 (Bikram Sambat calendar).

As of now, the project has already provided irrigation facilities to 14,300 hectares of land and is generating 4.71 megawatts of electricity. The project has reported 74.76% physical progress and 69.55% financial progress to date.