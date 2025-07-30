Thai, Cambodian military officials agree to stop fighting

Senior military officials from Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to stop attacks and troop movements as a ceasefire agreement took effect on Tuesday.

The two countries on Monday agreed to an unconditional ceasefire over clashes along their disputed border that began last Thursday.

Talks were held on Tuesday between military unit commanders from both sides who are in charge of combat areas in the border region.

The Thai military said they agreed to stop fighting, halt the reinforcement and movement of troops, prohibit the use of force against civilians, and facilitate the return of wounded and dead soldiers.

It also said the officials agreed to set up coordination teams to jointly resolve problems and prevent their recurrence.

Prior to the talks, acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire, saying there were further attacks in multiple areas after the agreement went into effect. But Cambodia's defense minister denied the claim.

It remains to be seen whether tensions will deescalate.