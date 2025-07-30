US, China wrap up two days of trade talks in Stockholm

July 30, 2025, 8:20 a.m.

The US and China concluded two days of trade negotiations in Stockholm on Tuesday. They were trying to reach an agreement ahead of a deadline on August 12.

Li Chenggang, China's vice commerce minister, said both sides have agreed to extend the discussions beyond that date. He added, "The two economic and trade teams will continue to maintain close communication and have timely exchanges on trade and economic topics."

Among the participants were US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who oversees China's economic policy.

Bessent said the US side has not yet agreed to a new pause, and that President Donald Trump will make the final decision. He also said the overall tone of the meetings was "very constructive."

Negotiators for the world's two largest economies agreed in May to pause some tariffs for 90 days. They wanted more time for discussions.

The talks follow a US trade deal with the European Union on Sunday, which Trump described as the "biggest." It sets a 15-percent tariff on exports from the EU, and European officials say they will eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods, including automobiles.

Agencies

