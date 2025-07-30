Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Moderate Rain In Hilly Regions Inclding Sudurpaschim Province

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Moderate Rain In Hilly Regions Inclding Sudurpaschim Province

July 30, 2025, 8:14 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in many places in the hilly regions of the country, including the Sudurpaschim Province, and in a few places in the remaining Terai region.

The hilly areas of the country will remain generally cloudy while the Terai areas will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the country and at one or two places in the Terai areas.There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is in north of the average location.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Launches 'Instant EMI' Facility For the First Time in Nepal
Jul 30, 2025
GIZ 50 Years Partnership: Energizing Nepal’s Energy Sector
Jul 30, 2025
Prime Minister Inaugurates Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Three Years After Completion
Jul 30, 2025
Nepal-India Border Working Group Meeting Agree On Inspection And Maintenance e Work Of Pillar
Jul 30, 2025
Nag Panchami 2025: Importance And Significance
Jul 29, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely in Hilly Regionss Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini And Some Places In The Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal, Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Many Places In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal, Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Across The Country, Light to Moderate Rain Is Likely In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Across The Country Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places Of Bagmati, Sudurpaschim, Karnali And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Launches 'Instant EMI' Facility For the First Time in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2025
GIZ 50 Years Partnership: Energizing Nepal’s Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2025
Climate Migration In Madhesh: Does Survival Mean Leaving Home? By Suva BC Jul 30, 2025
Prime Minister Inaugurates Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Three Years After Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2025
Nepal-India Border Working Group Meeting Agree On Inspection And Maintenance e Work Of Pillar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2025
Thai, Cambodian military officials agree to stop fighting By Agencies Jul 30, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75