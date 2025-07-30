Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Moderate Rain In Hilly Regions Inclding Sudurpaschim Province

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in many places in the hilly regions of the country, including the Sudurpaschim Province, and in a few places in the remaining Terai region.

The hilly areas of the country will remain generally cloudy while the Terai areas will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of the country and at one or two places in the Terai areas.There is also a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is in north of the average location.