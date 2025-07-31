Bhotekoshi Flash Flood: Road Erosion, Damage to Hydropower

Due to heavy rainfall in China, a sudden flash flood occurred in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, causing significant damage in the district. According to Chief District Officer Arjun Paudel, the flood occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday when the water level in the Bhotekoshi River suddenly rose. The flood has caused damage to road infrastructure.

According to Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruba Adhikari, the Syafrubesi–Rasuwagadhi road section, already damaged by the earlier flood on Asar 24 (mid-July), has now become completely obstructed. Additionally, about 540 meters of road has been washed away at eight locations including Medamudung, Kulung, Lingling, Tatopani, Timure, Ghattkhola, the customs yard entrance, and near the Nepal Army checkpoint. Furthermore, the Syafrubesi–Dobhan road section near the Langtang Hydropower Project's plant has also been completely blocked due to road erosion caused by the flood.

Bridges over the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers are at risk. The bridge of the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project located in Gosainkunda–Tatopani, as well as the concrete bridge over the Trishuli River connecting Kalika Rural Municipality–1 and Uttargaya Rural Municipality–1, are both at risk after their protective gabion walls were damaged.