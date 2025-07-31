Bhotekoshi Flash Flood: Road Erosion, Damage to Hydropower

Bhotekoshi Flash Flood: Road Erosion, Damage to Hydropower

July 31, 2025, 8:41 a.m.

Due to heavy rainfall in China, a sudden flash flood occurred in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, causing significant damage in the district. According to Chief District Officer Arjun Paudel, the flood occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday when the water level in the Bhotekoshi River suddenly rose. The flood has caused damage to road infrastructure.

According to Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruba Adhikari, the Syafrubesi–Rasuwagadhi road section, already damaged by the earlier flood on Asar 24 (mid-July), has now become completely obstructed. Additionally, about 540 meters of road has been washed away at eight locations including Medamudung, Kulung, Lingling, Tatopani, Timure, Ghattkhola, the customs yard entrance, and near the Nepal Army checkpoint. Furthermore, the Syafrubesi–Dobhan road section near the Langtang Hydropower Project's plant has also been completely blocked due to road erosion caused by the flood.

Bridges over the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers are at risk. The bridge of the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project located in Gosainkunda–Tatopani, as well as the concrete bridge over the Trishuli River connecting Kalika Rural Municipality–1 and Uttargaya Rural Municipality–1, are both at risk after their protective gabion walls were damaged.

Rasuawa.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Welfare Fund Contributes to Social Development: Prime Minister Oli
Jul 31, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Rain In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces
Jul 31, 2025
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Launches 'Instant EMI' Facility For the First Time in Nepal
Jul 30, 2025
GIZ 50 Years Partnership: Energizing Nepal’s Energy Sector
Jul 30, 2025
Prime Minister Inaugurates Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Three Years After Completion
Jul 30, 2025

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

RASUWAGADHI FLOOD: GLOF Devastation By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 4 days ago
93 Deaths, 22 Missing During Three Months of Water Induced Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
ICIMOD's Researchers Say Nepal being hit by two floods within 24 hours ‘completely unprecedented’ - researchers say By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
GLOF IS Behind Devastating Flood in Rasuwa: NDRMA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
9 Killed and 18 Missing In Rasuwagadhi Flood, PM Oli Inspected Flood Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Lhendey River Flood: Dhunche–Timure Road Completely Blocked, Headwork Of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Washed Out By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Welfare Fund Contributes to Social Development: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2025
Israel Accused Hamas For Launching The False Starvation Propaganda By Agencies Jul 31, 2025
US Threatens 25% Tariff For India, 'Penalty' By Agencies Jul 31, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Rain In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2025
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited Launches 'Instant EMI' Facility For the First Time in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2025
GIZ 50 Years Partnership: Energizing Nepal’s Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 19, No. 01,July.18, 2025 (Shrawan-02,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75