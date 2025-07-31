Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country Possibility Of Rain In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

July 31, 2025, 8:20 a.m.

The hilly regions of the country, including Lumbini Province and Sudupaschim Province, will remain generally cloudy, while the Terai region will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in the hilly regions of the country, including the Sudurpaschim Province, a few places in the Terai region of Lumbini Province, and one or two places in the remaining Terai region, including the Madhesh Province.

The hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, will remain generally cloudy, while the Terai region will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in a few places in the hilly regions of the country, including Madhesh Province and Sudurpaschim Province, and in one or two places in the Terai region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division’s meteorological analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting the country. The monsoon low pressure line is in north of the average location.

