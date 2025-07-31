Welfare Fund Contributes to Social Development: Prime Minister Oli

Welfare Fund Contributes to Social Development: Prime Minister Oli

July 31, 2025, 9:03 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed confidence that the Army Welfare Fund will further contribute to social service and the shared goal of development through its welfare programs.

At a special event held today at the Army Headquarters on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of the Army Welfare Fund, Prime Minister Oli, who is the patron of the fund, praised the various welfare initiatives carried out by the Directorate of Welfare for the benefit of serving and retired personnel of the Nepalese Army and their dependent families.

Prime Minister Oli stated that the Army Welfare Fund, established through funds earned from United Nations missions, has played a crucial role in reducing the burden on the state by contributing to various sectors related to social security, including education, health, and family housing.

He said, “This fund has made a significant contribution in helping retired personnel of the Nepalese Army live dignified lives after retirement through capacity-building and self-reliance programs.” He added, “Nepal is currently moving forward on the path of development and prosperity. We are actively working toward our national aspiration of a Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali. This fund can invest in the government’s developmental and productive activities. In this context, I will take further initiatives to ensure the sustainability of the fund.”

He expressed satisfaction that the educational institutions run by the fund are providing quality education, and was pleased to note that students from the military colleges and schools have earned recognition both nationally and internationally.

He also expressed confidence that the Nepalese Army will continue to prioritize timely review of welfare programs, expand access, and enhance quality, making services and facilities more easily available.

During the program, Prime Minister Oli honored individuals who contributed to the establishment and operation of the fund.

