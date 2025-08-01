Lok Bahadur Thapa of Nepal elected President of the UNECOSOC

Lok Bahadur Thapa, Nepal’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been elected President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the principal organs of the UN. This marks the first time that Nepal has been elected to this position.

Assuming the presidency of ECOSOC on Thursday, Ambassador Thapa described it as a historic moment for Nepal. He stated that Nepal’s election to the position reflects the country’s strong commitment to multilateralism over the 70 years of its UN membership.

"The world is currently facing multiple crises such as conflicts, chaos induced by climate change, economic uncertainty, and deepening inequalities," he said. “We are also witnessing a renewed rivalry among major powers, increasing cyber threats, a derailed sustainable development agenda, a growing need for humanitarian assistance, and a staggering annual financing gap of 4 trillion dollars for developing countries.” In such a scenario, Thapa emphasized that ECOSOC's role is more relevant and important than ever before.

Previously, the position was held by Bob Rae, Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN. At the handover ceremony, outgoing President Rae formally transferred the role to Thapa.

The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is one of the six main organs of the United Nations. It works in the areas of international economic and social cooperation and development.

The council consists of 54 member states, elected by the General Assembly for three-year terms on a regional basis. ECOSOC coordinates the work of UN specialized agencies, commissions, and bodies that operate across a range of areas from development to human rights. It has now been in existence for 80 years.

ECOSOC is also the body that makes decisions on the graduation of least developed countries. It approves recommendations made by the UN’s Committee for Development Policy and presents them to the General Assembly, which makes the final decision.

Ambassador Thapa highlighted that ECOSOC is responsible for setting the global development agenda while ensuring that no one is left behind.

"ECOSOC is a platform for all of us. It requires dedication, participation, and active engagement from all UN member states and stakeholders," he said.

Alongside Thapa, four vice-presidents were also elected for the coming year: Amar Bendjama of Algeria, Héctor Gómez Hernández of Spain, Wellington Darío Bencosme Castaños of the Dominican Republic, and Paruyr Hovhannisyan of Armenia.