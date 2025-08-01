Nepal Army Is Making Efforts Achieving 42.13 Percent Progress In Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Fast Track Project

Despite facing numerous obstacles and challenges, the Nepal Army has made significant progress in developing the Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Fast Track Project.

Nepal Army has already spent Rs. 80 billion but progress on the Kathmandu–Tarai–Madhes Fast Track Project, a national pride project, remains slow.

The project, scheduled for completion by mid-April 2027 and overseen by the Nepali Army, has only achieved 42.13% physical progress and 44% financial progress as of mid-July 2025. Out of 13 construction packages, 12 are in progress, with Package 11 facing delays due to unresolved land acquisition and starting point issues.

The Army is work ing on compensating affected landowners and exploring alternative design solutions. Land acquisition for the Khokana–Dukuchhap area is still pending, with potential changes in land requirements based on design modifications and starting point finalization.

The Expressway consists of seven tunnels with a total length of 10.979 kilometres. In Package No. 1, the Mahadevtar Tunnel is 3,355 metres long, with 3,322 metres already excavated, 2,029 metres (61%) on the right tunnel and 2,286 metres (68%) on the left.

Breakthroughs have been made in the 1,690-metre Dhedre 1 Tunnel (Package 2) and the 1,622-metre Len Danda Tunnel (Package 3). Progress in other tunnels includes 99 metres excavated in the 2,250-metre Chandram Bhir Tunnel, 583 metres in the Mauri Bhir Tunnel, with ongoing portal construction.

Similarly, the Devichaur Tunnel (1,000 meters) is under construction with ongoing portal work, and the Sisautar Tunnel (390 metres) is also in progress.

Out of the 89 planned bridges, contracts for 85 have been awarded and are currently under construction. Foundation work has been completed for 51 bridges, with 26 having full substructure and six with superstructures finished.

Asphalt work has been finished for five km of road, while sub-base and base course work has been completed for 9.3 kilometres. In Nijgadh, a wildlife underpass has reached the substructure level, and construction of a toll plaza and interchange is ongoing.

Land acquisition has been completed for the section from 24.8 km to 70.977 km. Additional approvals are pending for 128-2-0-2.55 ropanis of land in Kathmandu for slope stabilization, 54-11-3-1.82 ropanis of land in Lalitpur for tunnel construction, and 28-15-3-1.19 ropanis of land in Makwanpur for construction.

Supplementary Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) have been approved to accommodate design revisions and route alignments.

For instance, the Ministry of Forests and Environment endorsed a supplemental EIA for the Ranisera–Budune section (35–49 km) on April 19, 2024. The Cabinet also approved the use of 51.871 hectares of national forest in Makwanpur district for road construction, involving the clearance of 27,748 trees, with 17,846 trees already felled.

Another EIA, approved on June 15, 2025, covers the 6.5–24 km section (Makkkhubesi to Mahadevtar), where land acquisition and deforestation approvals are still in progress.

The Expressway spans 70.977 kilometers, starting in Khokana and ending in Nijgadh of Bara district. Originally assigned to the Nepali Army in 2017 with a four-year completion deadline, the project has faced significant delays.

Initially budgeted at Rs. 175 billion, the cost has now risen to Rs. 211.93 billion. In the last fiscal year 2024/24, a total of Rs. 13.45 billion was spent.